819 S. Alfred St. #4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

819 S. Alfred St. #4

819 S Alfred St · No Longer Available
Location

819 S Alfred St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 story apartment with separate bedroom and bathroom on each floor. Washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity. Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com
6 unit Garden Style Apartment Building that includes the charm, excitement, and style of Historic Old Town Alexandria. A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 S. Alfred St. #4 have any available units?
819 S. Alfred St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 S. Alfred St. #4 have?
Some of 819 S. Alfred St. #4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 S. Alfred St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
819 S. Alfred St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 S. Alfred St. #4 pet-friendly?
No, 819 S. Alfred St. #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 819 S. Alfred St. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 819 S. Alfred St. #4 offers parking.
Does 819 S. Alfred St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 S. Alfred St. #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 S. Alfred St. #4 have a pool?
No, 819 S. Alfred St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 819 S. Alfred St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 819 S. Alfred St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 S. Alfred St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 S. Alfred St. #4 has units with dishwashers.
