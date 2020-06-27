815 JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

THIS IS THE PLACE! 2br/2ba 3 level End Townhome located on quiet tree lined street. This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, open concept main level with gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances with JennAir range, plenty of counter top, cabinet space and built in storage. Natural wood plantation shutters adorn your living room. Patio door from dining area leads to fully fenced rear yard and deck with plenty of room for entertaining. This home has all the space and privacy you need. Fully finished lower level with wood flooring built in bookcases, spa bathroom, plenty of storage, laundry room. SORRY NO PETS. NO SMOKERS. Max 2 incomes to qualify. 2yr lease at $2595