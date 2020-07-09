All apartments in Alexandria
803 DEVON PLACE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

803 DEVON PLACE

803 Devon Place · No Longer Available
Location

803 Devon Place, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Look no further. You will love the many features of this spacious, yet cozy, home. The large screened porch with high ceiling, skylights and fan is the perfect hangout, day or night. Or relax on the front patio, catch some sun, and say hi to the friendly neighbors. When the weather cools, light a fire and gather around the living room fireplace, or head downstairs and warm up by the basement fireplace. Lots of natural light brightens the main and upper levels, and large windows offer pleasant views of the neighborhood. Home is a short walk to the river and the heart of Old Town, walking/biking distance to the metro, and a 10-minute drive to the the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 DEVON PLACE have any available units?
803 DEVON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 803 DEVON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
803 DEVON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 DEVON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 803 DEVON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 803 DEVON PLACE offer parking?
No, 803 DEVON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 803 DEVON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 DEVON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 DEVON PLACE have a pool?
No, 803 DEVON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 803 DEVON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 803 DEVON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 803 DEVON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 DEVON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 DEVON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 DEVON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

