All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417
Last updated January 23 2020 at 4:36 PM

800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417

800 South Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 South Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best value in all of sought after old town! Top floor, corner unit beautifully renovated and drenched in natural light. Open flow living area with fireplace, wood floors, built-ins & and lovely renovated and upgraded kitchen. Juliette balcony off dining area invites nature inside. Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Two full baths in a condo is hard to find in old town!! Laundry in the unit and small storage space in garage. Quiet building in SE quad of Old Town. Walk to local shops/restaurants/parks/Potomac River. Two garage parking spaces! EZ commute to DC & MD. Newly updated common areas. Nothing compares to the location, condition, square footage, and garage parking for the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 have any available units?
800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 have?
Some of 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 currently offering any rent specials?
800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 pet-friendly?
No, 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 offer parking?
Yes, 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 offers parking.
Does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 have a pool?
No, 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 does not have a pool.
Does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 have accessible units?
No, 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Gardens at Del Ray
4 E Cliff St
Alexandria, VA 22301
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University