800 SAINT ASAPH ST #417

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Best value in all of sought after old town! Top floor, corner unit beautifully renovated and drenched in natural light. Open flow living area with fireplace, wood floors, built-ins & and lovely renovated and upgraded kitchen. Juliette balcony off dining area invites nature inside. Master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Two full baths in a condo is hard to find in old town!! Laundry in the unit and small storage space in garage. Quiet building in SE quad of Old Town. Walk to local shops/restaurants/parks/Potomac River. Two garage parking spaces! EZ commute to DC & MD. Newly updated common areas. Nothing compares to the location, condition, square footage, and garage parking for the price!