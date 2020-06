Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

VERY nice sunny one bedroom condo in Convenient Old Town Location. IMMACULATE Condition! Brand New Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Countertops. New Stove to be installed August 2nd. Top Floor. Washer & Dryer located in basement of building plus additional storage unit in basement. Community has a swimming pool. Walk to restaurants, shopping & Potomac River. GREAT LOCATION!!!