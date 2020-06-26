All apartments in Alexandria
710 N Columbus St
710 N Columbus St

710 North Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful vintage townhouse is walking distance to Old Town Alexandria's King Street, the Metro, and Potomac River hike and bike trail. One block over is Trader Joe's and Starbucks. For frequent travelers, it's one Metro stop or five-minute drive to Reagan Airport.

Fully updated kitchen is outfitted with granite counters, modern cabinets and lighting. Bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths. Wood floors or tile throughout. Fenced backyard with access from kitchen and dining room is a great space for entertaining. Pets ok with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N Columbus St have any available units?
710 N Columbus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 710 N Columbus St have?
Some of 710 N Columbus St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N Columbus St currently offering any rent specials?
710 N Columbus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N Columbus St pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 N Columbus St is pet friendly.
Does 710 N Columbus St offer parking?
No, 710 N Columbus St does not offer parking.
Does 710 N Columbus St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 N Columbus St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N Columbus St have a pool?
No, 710 N Columbus St does not have a pool.
Does 710 N Columbus St have accessible units?
No, 710 N Columbus St does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N Columbus St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 N Columbus St has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 N Columbus St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 N Columbus St has units with air conditioning.
