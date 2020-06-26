710 N Columbus St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful vintage townhouse is walking distance to Old Town Alexandria's King Street, the Metro, and Potomac River hike and bike trail. One block over is Trader Joe's and Starbucks. For frequent travelers, it's one Metro stop or five-minute drive to Reagan Airport.



Fully updated kitchen is outfitted with granite counters, modern cabinets and lighting. Bedrooms are upstairs with two full baths. Wood floors or tile throughout. Fenced backyard with access from kitchen and dining room is a great space for entertaining. Pets ok with owner approval.