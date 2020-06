Amenities

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome close to Metro features main level hardwoods, an updated kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, 2 large bedrooms, an updated bath with skylite, utility, laundry and storage rooms, a stone patio, fenced rear and more. Close to schools, Potomac River jog/bike path, parks, all of the Old Town Alexandria amenities for shopping and entertainment and major access routes.