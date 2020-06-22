Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning 4 level (3200 square feet of living space), high ceiling, brick town-home in desirable Old Town Greens. Located adjacent to the GW Parkway, "707 Hawkins Way" is close to major thoroughfares including Reagan Airport, the Pentagon and is just two traffic lights away from DC. This spacious town-home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 full baths. The 20x16 kitchen, with marble surround fireplace, beautiful stone flooring, and upgraded appliances also has French doors that open onto a large deck for grilling and entertaining. The deck backs up to trees and common space that provides privacy and calm. The inviting living and dining areas have wood floors, crown molding, decorative columns and art niche. The large master and en-suite bath includes a Jacuzzi soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The 4th level bedroom is a perfect au-pair suite with full private bath and extra storage. The walk-in level/family room has a cozy fireplace, built-in bookcases, recessed lighting and a full bath. There is also an enclosed lower level private patio that is ideal for entertaining. The two car garage is completely finished with a Gladiator floor, wall cabinets and overhead storage. It's just a short walk to the shops and restaurants on Slater's Lane. HOA fees are included in rent. Other HOA benefits include: pool; playground; complimentary shuttle service to Braddock Road Metro Station (Mon-Fri); community landscaping, trash and recycling pickup twice a week. Future developments near Old Town Greens include the Potomac Yards Metro Station, the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and the Amazon HQ2.