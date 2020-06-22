All apartments in Alexandria
707 HAWKINS WAY
707 HAWKINS WAY

707 Hawkins Way · No Longer Available
Location

707 Hawkins Way, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning 4 level (3200 square feet of living space), high ceiling, brick town-home in desirable Old Town Greens. Located adjacent to the GW Parkway, "707 Hawkins Way" is close to major thoroughfares including Reagan Airport, the Pentagon and is just two traffic lights away from DC. This spacious town-home has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 full baths. The 20x16 kitchen, with marble surround fireplace, beautiful stone flooring, and upgraded appliances also has French doors that open onto a large deck for grilling and entertaining. The deck backs up to trees and common space that provides privacy and calm. The inviting living and dining areas have wood floors, crown molding, decorative columns and art niche. The large master and en-suite bath includes a Jacuzzi soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. The 4th level bedroom is a perfect au-pair suite with full private bath and extra storage. The walk-in level/family room has a cozy fireplace, built-in bookcases, recessed lighting and a full bath. There is also an enclosed lower level private patio that is ideal for entertaining. The two car garage is completely finished with a Gladiator floor, wall cabinets and overhead storage. It's just a short walk to the shops and restaurants on Slater's Lane. HOA fees are included in rent. Other HOA benefits include: pool; playground; complimentary shuttle service to Braddock Road Metro Station (Mon-Fri); community landscaping, trash and recycling pickup twice a week. Future developments near Old Town Greens include the Potomac Yards Metro Station, the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus and the Amazon HQ2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

