635 FIRST STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with a balcony overlooking the new Gables Old Town with West Elm, the soon to be Oak Steak House and tons of other shopping and dining. This upscale condo is complete with hardwood floors throughout, upgraded counters, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and tons of light. 2 Master suites are perfect for roommates or a family that likes extra space. A double-sided gas fireplace divides the living and dining rooms. TV and sound system included. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, and under cabinet lighting. This perfect oasis provides all the convenience of city living while giving up none of the comforts. 2 garage parking spaces are included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Interior is being painted a neutral off white. Property available May 6th.