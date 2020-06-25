All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 635 FIRST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
635 FIRST STREET
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

635 FIRST STREET

635 First Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

635 First Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with a balcony overlooking the new Gables Old Town with West Elm, the soon to be Oak Steak House and tons of other shopping and dining. This upscale condo is complete with hardwood floors throughout, upgraded counters, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and tons of light. 2 Master suites are perfect for roommates or a family that likes extra space. A double-sided gas fireplace divides the living and dining rooms. TV and sound system included. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, and under cabinet lighting. This perfect oasis provides all the convenience of city living while giving up none of the comforts. 2 garage parking spaces are included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Interior is being painted a neutral off white. Property available May 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 FIRST STREET have any available units?
635 FIRST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 FIRST STREET have?
Some of 635 FIRST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 FIRST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
635 FIRST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 FIRST STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 FIRST STREET is pet friendly.
Does 635 FIRST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 635 FIRST STREET offers parking.
Does 635 FIRST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 FIRST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 FIRST STREET have a pool?
No, 635 FIRST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 635 FIRST STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 635 FIRST STREET has accessible units.
Does 635 FIRST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 FIRST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University