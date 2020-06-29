All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

629 S Henry St.

629 South Henry Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
629 S Henry St. Available 07/13/20 2BR Updated Rowhouse in historic Old Town Alexandria within 1mile to waterfront! - Lovely & Updated Rowhouse in historic Old Town Alexandria within 1mile to waterfront! Less than 1mile Walk to METRO in heart of the Southwest Quadrant in sought-after community of Jefferson Homes*Beautifully maintained*Neutral Tones, recess lighting, crown molding & gleaming hardwood floors throughout*Light & full of natural sunlight throughout living room leads to Kitchen Eatery/Dining area next to Kitchen*Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, backsplash, corian countertops and door to backyard*Walkout finished basement with more natural light streaming throughout is a perfect family room retreat*Upstairs features large Master Suite & 2nd bedroom*Updated bath with ceramic tiled floor & Glass enclosed shower*Excellent outdoor space with fenced backyard features patio & shed for additional storage + off street parking in back*Close enough to all the excitement of Alexandria, National Harbor, & Washington, DC*Only 2 traffic lights to I-495 access& is near King St, King St METRO, and all the shops, restaurants, bars & parks yet nestled away in a quiet community*Plenty of street parking for additional cars*

Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/edfce934-cda9-44ec-8d7b-ff59e219005e/?utm_source=captureapp*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY - NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME**WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.10.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5765675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 S Henry St. have any available units?
629 S Henry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 629 S Henry St. have?
Some of 629 S Henry St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 S Henry St. currently offering any rent specials?
629 S Henry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 S Henry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 S Henry St. is pet friendly.
Does 629 S Henry St. offer parking?
Yes, 629 S Henry St. offers parking.
Does 629 S Henry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 S Henry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 S Henry St. have a pool?
No, 629 S Henry St. does not have a pool.
Does 629 S Henry St. have accessible units?
No, 629 S Henry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 629 S Henry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 S Henry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 S Henry St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 S Henry St. does not have units with air conditioning.

