629 S Henry St. Available 07/13/20 2BR Updated Rowhouse in historic Old Town Alexandria within 1mile to waterfront! - Lovely & Updated Rowhouse in historic Old Town Alexandria within 1mile to waterfront! Less than 1mile Walk to METRO in heart of the Southwest Quadrant in sought-after community of Jefferson Homes*Beautifully maintained*Neutral Tones, recess lighting, crown molding & gleaming hardwood floors throughout*Light & full of natural sunlight throughout living room leads to Kitchen Eatery/Dining area next to Kitchen*Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, backsplash, corian countertops and door to backyard*Walkout finished basement with more natural light streaming throughout is a perfect family room retreat*Upstairs features large Master Suite & 2nd bedroom*Updated bath with ceramic tiled floor & Glass enclosed shower*Excellent outdoor space with fenced backyard features patio & shed for additional storage + off street parking in back*Close enough to all the excitement of Alexandria, National Harbor, & Washington, DC*Only 2 traffic lights to I-495 access& is near King St, King St METRO, and all the shops, restaurants, bars & parks yet nestled away in a quiet community*Plenty of street parking for additional cars*



Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/edfce934-cda9-44ec-8d7b-ff59e219005e/?utm_source=captureapp*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY - NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME**WILL BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 7.10.2020*



