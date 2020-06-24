625 S COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for immediate move-in in the heart of Old Town! Quick walk to District Taco, Balducci's, dozens of bars & restaurants. This gem has recently been refreshed & is ready for new tenants! 2 bedrooms with 1 BIG bathroom (complete with jetted tub & lrg dual headed walk-in shower).Spacious & bright living room with working wood-burning fireplace. Gated backyard. Pets welcome! Washer & dryer in unit. Short drive to Crystal City & National Landing-Amazon~s location for new HQ2. Walk to King St Metro in less than 10 minutes, it~s only 1 mile away-easy commute to DC and Arlington/Rosslyn. 35 minutes to MCB Quantico, 15 minutes to Pentagon, 15 minutes to Ft Belvoir, 10 minutes to Ft. Meyer, 10 minutes to Regan National Airport, 5 blocks to King St, 2 grocery stores within 3 blocks. 2 permanent off street parking spots & 1 guest pass. Vacant, show anytime. Please schedule online or text Helen Cahill at (703)303-1765 for showing instructions