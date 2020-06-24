625 S COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities
Available for immediate move-in in the heart of Old Town! Quick walk to District Taco, Balducci's, dozens of bars & restaurants. This gem has recently been refreshed & is ready for new tenants! 2 bedrooms with 1 BIG bathroom (complete with jetted tub & lrg dual headed walk-in shower).Spacious & bright living room with working wood-burning fireplace. Gated backyard. Pets welcome! Washer & dryer in unit. Short drive to Crystal City & National Landing-Amazon~s location for new HQ2. Walk to King St Metro in less than 10 minutes, it~s only 1 mile away-easy commute to DC and Arlington/Rosslyn. 35 minutes to MCB Quantico, 15 minutes to Pentagon, 15 minutes to Ft Belvoir, 10 minutes to Ft. Meyer, 10 minutes to Regan National Airport, 5 blocks to King St, 2 grocery stores within 3 blocks. 2 permanent off street parking spots & 1 guest pass. Vacant, show anytime. Please schedule online or text Helen Cahill at (703)303-1765 for showing instructions