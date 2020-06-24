All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 S COLUMBUS STREET

625 South Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 South Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for immediate move-in in the heart of Old Town! Quick walk to District Taco, Balducci's, dozens of bars & restaurants. This gem has recently been refreshed & is ready for new tenants! 2 bedrooms with 1 BIG bathroom (complete with jetted tub & lrg dual headed walk-in shower).Spacious & bright living room with working wood-burning fireplace. Gated backyard. Pets welcome! Washer & dryer in unit. Short drive to Crystal City & National Landing-Amazon~s location for new HQ2. Walk to King St Metro in less than 10 minutes, it~s only 1 mile away-easy commute to DC and Arlington/Rosslyn. 35 minutes to MCB Quantico, 15 minutes to Pentagon, 15 minutes to Ft Belvoir, 10 minutes to Ft. Meyer, 10 minutes to Regan National Airport, 5 blocks to King St, 2 grocery stores within 3 blocks. 2 permanent off street parking spots & 1 guest pass. Vacant, show anytime. Please schedule online or text Helen Cahill at (703)303-1765 for showing instructions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
625 S COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 625 S COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
625 S COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 S COLUMBUS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 625 S COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
No, 625 S COLUMBUS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 625 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 625 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 625 S COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 625 S COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S COLUMBUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
