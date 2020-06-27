6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Cozy condo in Edsall Terrace with great commute!! - Our cozy condo is a beautiful 2nd floor 883 sq. ft 1 bathroom unit with a balcony located in the coveted Edsall Terrace Condominiums. The kitchen has all the necessary appliances, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Plenty of cupboard space and counter space adorns this kitchen. The bathroom has recently been remodeled sporting a fully tiled tub/shower surround. Hate dragging your laundry to a friend's house? Well not anymore, do your laundry from the privacy of your own home with the included washer and dryer. Our Edsall Terrace condo is in a great location making commuting a breeze with easy access to the Van Dorn Metro, route 95, 395, and the 495. Plenty of local shops, supermarkets, and restaurants within walking distance of your home. Nearby schools include Bren Mar Park Elementary School, Washington Islamic Academy, Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School, Holmes Middle School, and T.C. Williams High School. UTILITIES-Tenant pays electricity, HOA covers water, garbage, and sewer. Pets are not allowed; however, the owner will consider allowing on a case by case basis relative to size and behavior. Parking is available and is not assigned, tenant must get pass for car. Guest parking is available. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com search rentals



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process applications. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. If allowed, pets must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during the application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit apply per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.



(RLNE5021838)