Alexandria, VA
6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301

6240 Edsall Road
Alexandria
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

6240 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Cozy condo in Edsall Terrace with great commute!! - Our cozy condo is a beautiful 2nd floor 883 sq. ft 1 bathroom unit with a balcony located in the coveted Edsall Terrace Condominiums. The kitchen has all the necessary appliances, stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Plenty of cupboard space and counter space adorns this kitchen. The bathroom has recently been remodeled sporting a fully tiled tub/shower surround. Hate dragging your laundry to a friend's house? Well not anymore, do your laundry from the privacy of your own home with the included washer and dryer. Our Edsall Terrace condo is in a great location making commuting a breeze with easy access to the Van Dorn Metro, route 95, 395, and the 495. Plenty of local shops, supermarkets, and restaurants within walking distance of your home. Nearby schools include Bren Mar Park Elementary School, Washington Islamic Academy, Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School, Holmes Middle School, and T.C. Williams High School. UTILITIES-Tenant pays electricity, HOA covers water, garbage, and sewer. Pets are not allowed; however, the owner will consider allowing on a case by case basis relative to size and behavior. Parking is available and is not assigned, tenant must get pass for car. Guest parking is available. Accepting applications now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com search rentals

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process applications. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. If allowed, pets must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during the application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit apply per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE5021838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 have any available units?
6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 have?
Some of 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 have a pool?
Yes, 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 has a pool.
Does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6240 Edsall Rd. Unit 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
