Tenants are out now and owner is painting and getting the property ready for new tenants. Fantastic Old Town Alexandria Location. Walk to Metro! Nice flat front and rear yards. Two parking spaces off street in the rear. Updated home. Nice open floor plan. Lots of storage space. 3 finished levels. Windows have been replaced. Walk-out basement. Kitchen Island. Stainless Steel appliances. Walk to all of the Old Town shops and restaurants. Lyles-Crouch Elementary School!