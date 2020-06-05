613 WOLFE STREET

Amenities

walk in closets oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE Monday, 1/21, 6:30 - 7:00pm. APPLY ONLINE: https://arlingtonrealty.appfolio.com/listings/detail/87e352eb-c5cf-4629-9b9a-6a2129a39b03. Charming Carriage House studio apartment in prime, close-in location, in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, just steps to abundant upscale shops, restaurants, cafes, pubs, etc. 4 blocks to the Waterfront. 9 blocks to King Street Metro. Built-in Murphy bed. Exposed brick walls and exposed beam ceiling. Walk-in closet. Galley kitchen. Rent includes gas and water. Tenant pays electric. Street parking.