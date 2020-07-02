All apartments in Alexandria
576 N SAINT ASAPH STREET
Last updated February 7 2020

576 N SAINT ASAPH STREET

Location

576 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom End Unit. Gorgeous hardwoods on all levels and freshly painted in soft, neutral gray. Enter into the living room, where a wood burning fireplace awaits. The kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops and dining area are situated on this level, and a pantry offers additional storage. The second floor features a large master bedroom with two double closets, a ceiling fan and wall sconces. The updated bath is found on this level with carrara tiling, large vanity and updated fixtures. Laundry can be accessed here for added convenience. The third floor features plenty of space! There is a lofted area that fits a double bed making great use of this space. Great for storage, the home has an attic with pull down stairs as well as a large crawl space. If it's outdoor space you crave, look no further. The private patio is just off the living room and is the largest patio in Shad Row, While private, Old Town is right at your fingertips - walk to Trader Joe's, Metro, King Street and more. Leave your car in the underground garage and explore all that Old Town has to offer. Updates include: Dishwasher - 2018, hot water heater (attic)- 2019, Washer and Dryer - 2018, ceiling fan (1st floor) - 2018, hardwood floors on second floor and first floor - 2018 - Professionally managed by Arlington Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

