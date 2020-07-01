All apartments in Alexandria
554 N SAINT ASAPH ST
Last updated January 28 2020 at 10:09 PM

554 N SAINT ASAPH ST

554 North Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Location

554 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in Old Town Alexandria. Features classic details with hardwood floors, crown molding, chair rails, and a wood-burning fireplace with mantel. The updated kitchen offers granite counters and stainless appliances. The bright master bedroom offers ample closet space with storage system. A full bath with laundry and large linen closet complete the second level. The third level offers space for a bedroom, office, or den. The basement has a half bath and storage closet. The private patio provides a space to relax and enjoy dinner al fresco. One garage parking space is included. Amazing location- walk to Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Braddock Metro, Alexandria waterfront, and King Street shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST have any available units?
554 N SAINT ASAPH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST have?
Some of 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST currently offering any rent specials?
554 N SAINT ASAPH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST pet-friendly?
No, 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST offer parking?
Yes, 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST offers parking.
Does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST have a pool?
No, 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST does not have a pool.
Does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST have accessible units?
No, 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 N SAINT ASAPH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

