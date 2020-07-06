All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated November 12 2019

5388 TANEY AVENUE

5388 Taney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5388 Taney Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville - Seminary Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for the feel of a single family with an amazing location? Welcome to your new Home! You'll fall in love with this Charming Beautiful three story light filled brick duplex and its location. This home is centrally located to the new Amazon campus, Shirlington, Downtown D.C., and Old Town Alexandria. Easy access to Metro Buses with Van Dorn & Eisenhower Metros both within 2.5 miles. You'll also appreciate the short drive and walking distance to a great selection of grocery stores, shopping outlets, parks and restaurants nearby. You~ll love the convenience of your own reserved off-street parking spaces right in front of your home front door. This home features an updated spacious kitchen with beautiful light wood cabinets, updated countertops, stainless steel appliances and a picturesque view of the large outdoor fenced space. This very private back yard is your entertainer's dream with a covered patio area with lights and an electrical outlets, great for your weekend BBQs with plenty of space for your entertaining. This prefect size landscape backyard will be your gardening oasis with ready to use garden beds and a wide area of green space. The backyard also includes a large storage shed and also a playground. The upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom with soaking tub/shower, a modern sink and vanity. Main and upper levels offer hardwood floors throughout. The large basement has beautiful built in shelves, a very convenient 1/2 bathroom, low maintenance laminated floors and a walkout door that allows you access to the backyard from the basement. This home also offers you in-unit laundry with top of the line energy efficient front-loading washer and dryer next to a large utility sink. Your pets are welcome. Available now. Make yourself at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5388 TANEY AVENUE have any available units?
5388 TANEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5388 TANEY AVENUE have?
Some of 5388 TANEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5388 TANEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5388 TANEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5388 TANEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5388 TANEY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5388 TANEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5388 TANEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5388 TANEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5388 TANEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5388 TANEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5388 TANEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5388 TANEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5388 TANEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5388 TANEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5388 TANEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5388 TANEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5388 TANEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

