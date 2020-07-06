5388 TANEY AVENUE

Amenities

Looking for the feel of a single family with an amazing location? Welcome to your new Home! You'll fall in love with this Charming Beautiful three story light filled brick duplex and its location. This home is centrally located to the new Amazon campus, Shirlington, Downtown D.C., and Old Town Alexandria. Easy access to Metro Buses with Van Dorn & Eisenhower Metros both within 2.5 miles. You'll also appreciate the short drive and walking distance to a great selection of grocery stores, shopping outlets, parks and restaurants nearby. You~ll love the convenience of your own reserved off-street parking spaces right in front of your home front door. This home features an updated spacious kitchen with beautiful light wood cabinets, updated countertops, stainless steel appliances and a picturesque view of the large outdoor fenced space. This very private back yard is your entertainer's dream with a covered patio area with lights and an electrical outlets, great for your weekend BBQs with plenty of space for your entertaining. This prefect size landscape backyard will be your gardening oasis with ready to use garden beds and a wide area of green space. The backyard also includes a large storage shed and also a playground. The upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms and an updated bathroom with soaking tub/shower, a modern sink and vanity. Main and upper levels offer hardwood floors throughout. The large basement has beautiful built in shelves, a very convenient 1/2 bathroom, low maintenance laminated floors and a walkout door that allows you access to the backyard from the basement. This home also offers you in-unit laundry with top of the line energy efficient front-loading washer and dryer next to a large utility sink. Your pets are welcome. Available now. Make yourself at home.