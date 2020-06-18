534 E DUNCAN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming end unit rowhouse in Del Ray. Fully fenced yard w/ small shed for storage. 2 BR & 1 FB on upper level. Open floor plan on main level w/ updated galley kitchen w/ back door access . Hardwood floors through out this light and bright unit. Basement is partially finished as well as walk out. Separate laundry room. Freshly painted. Close to shopping and restaurants Pets on a case by case basis.. Dogs only please. Available immediately.