Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

534 E DUNCAN AVENUE

534 Duncan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

534 Duncan Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

Charming end unit rowhouse in Del Ray. Fully fenced yard w/ small shed for storage. 2 BR & 1 FB on upper level. Open floor plan on main level w/ updated galley kitchen w/ back door access . Hardwood floors through out this light and bright unit. Basement is partially finished as well as walk out. Separate laundry room. Freshly painted. Close to shopping and restaurants Pets on a case by case basis.. Dogs only please. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE have any available units?
534 E DUNCAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE have?
Some of 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
534 E DUNCAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 E DUNCAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

