523 COLUMBUS STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Available now! Great 2-level brick duplex in Old Town. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Brick patio with fenced yard. Sorry, No Pets. Main and upper levels are included. Shared utilities & shared laundry room - located in basement (shared with 1 lower level occupant). Tenant will be responsible for lawn care & gutter cleaning. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1995) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management.