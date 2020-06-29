520 S FAIRFAX

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

1880s home located in the heart of historic Old Town and within two blocks of the Potomac River. Relaxing front-gated courtyard with private slate patio. Interior lovingly restored by AJDC features newly-refinished Georgian heart-of-pine floors, brick gas fireplace, formal dining room, main-level powder room and upgraded kitchen with designer flooring, ubatuba granite countertops, and high-quality stainless-steel Samsung appliances. Upper level provides two well-proportioned bedrooms, updated 1950s full bath and laundry facilities with front-load Bosch washer and dryer. Special touches include Edison-style lighting, closet organizers, wood plantation shutters, and re-strung window sashes. Both bedrooms provide generous double closets. This home's prime location is walking distance to upscale restaurants and affords easy access to the George Washington walking path/bike trail, the Metro, the Pentagon, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport and downtown Washington, D.C.