Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
520 S FAIRFAX
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

520 S FAIRFAX

520 South Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 South Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1880s home located in the heart of historic Old Town and within two blocks of the Potomac River. Relaxing front-gated courtyard with private slate patio. Interior lovingly restored by AJDC features newly-refinished Georgian heart-of-pine floors, brick gas fireplace, formal dining room, main-level powder room and upgraded kitchen with designer flooring, ubatuba granite countertops, and high-quality stainless-steel Samsung appliances. Upper level provides two well-proportioned bedrooms, updated 1950s full bath and laundry facilities with front-load Bosch washer and dryer. Special touches include Edison-style lighting, closet organizers, wood plantation shutters, and re-strung window sashes. Both bedrooms provide generous double closets. This home's prime location is walking distance to upscale restaurants and affords easy access to the George Washington walking path/bike trail, the Metro, the Pentagon, Crystal City, Reagan National Airport and downtown Washington, D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 S FAIRFAX have any available units?
520 S FAIRFAX doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 520 S FAIRFAX have?
Some of 520 S FAIRFAX's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 S FAIRFAX currently offering any rent specials?
520 S FAIRFAX is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 S FAIRFAX pet-friendly?
No, 520 S FAIRFAX is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 520 S FAIRFAX offer parking?
Yes, 520 S FAIRFAX offers parking.
Does 520 S FAIRFAX have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 S FAIRFAX offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 S FAIRFAX have a pool?
No, 520 S FAIRFAX does not have a pool.
Does 520 S FAIRFAX have accessible units?
No, 520 S FAIRFAX does not have accessible units.
Does 520 S FAIRFAX have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 S FAIRFAX has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 S FAIRFAX have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 S FAIRFAX does not have units with air conditioning.
