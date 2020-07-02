5176 BRAWNER PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous and well maintained 4-level BRADDOCK model with upgrades galore custom paint throughout. The property features hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, maple cabinetry, planning desk, and breakfast nook. Open main level floor plan. Gas fireplace in living room. Master suite with luxury bath, fourth level bedroom suite, lower level family room/office. Fully finished two-car garage. Community shuttle to Metro, gym, pool, trails & park.