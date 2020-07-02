All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

5176 BRAWNER PLACE

5176 Brawner Place · No Longer Available
Location

5176 Brawner Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and well maintained 4-level BRADDOCK model with upgrades galore custom paint throughout. The property features hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, center island, maple cabinetry, planning desk, and breakfast nook. Open main level floor plan. Gas fireplace in living room. Master suite with luxury bath, fourth level bedroom suite, lower level family room/office. Fully finished two-car garage. Community shuttle to Metro, gym, pool, trails & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE have any available units?
5176 BRAWNER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE have?
Some of 5176 BRAWNER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5176 BRAWNER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5176 BRAWNER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5176 BRAWNER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5176 BRAWNER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5176 BRAWNER PLACE offers parking.
Does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5176 BRAWNER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5176 BRAWNER PLACE has a pool.
Does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5176 BRAWNER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5176 BRAWNER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5176 BRAWNER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5176 BRAWNER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

