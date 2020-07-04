All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

5160 BRAWNER PLACE

5160 Brawner Place · No Longer Available
Location

5160 Brawner Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Photos are from previous listing. The property is vacant! The nicest BRADDOCK model to hit the market in years! Over $110K in most recent upgrades and amenities. Restoration Hardware, Arhaus and Neiman Marcus accessories, mirrors,hardware and light fixtures. RH window treatments and drapery throughout. Complete renovation featuring marble floors, wains-coating, quartz countertops in kitchen, all baths renovated with RH items, hardwoods throughout 3 levels, wrought-iron stair balusters, designer paint and so much more!!!A MUST SEE HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE have any available units?
5160 BRAWNER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE have?
Some of 5160 BRAWNER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5160 BRAWNER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5160 BRAWNER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5160 BRAWNER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5160 BRAWNER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE offer parking?
No, 5160 BRAWNER PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5160 BRAWNER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE have a pool?
No, 5160 BRAWNER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5160 BRAWNER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5160 BRAWNER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5160 BRAWNER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5160 BRAWNER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

