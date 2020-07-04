5160 BRAWNER PLACE

Amenities
Photos are from previous listing. The property is vacant! The nicest BRADDOCK model to hit the market in years! Over $110K in most recent upgrades and amenities. Restoration Hardware, Arhaus and Neiman Marcus accessories, mirrors,hardware and light fixtures. RH window treatments and drapery throughout. Complete renovation featuring marble floors, wains-coating, quartz countertops in kitchen, all baths renovated with RH items, hardwoods throughout 3 levels, wrought-iron stair balusters, designer paint and so much more!!!A MUST SEE HOME!!!