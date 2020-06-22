All apartments in Alexandria
515 BASHFORD LANE

515 Bashford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

515 Bashford Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fresh and updated large STUDIO w/1 bath; 500 sf; All new SS appliances; W/D in unit; New carpet; Freshly painted; Adjacent to the GW biking trail; Bus stop at the entrance to the complex; Easy access to DC, Old Town, shops etc.; Ready to move in! Walk to Old Town, waterfront park, restaurants and night life; Very convenient to DC, Rosslyn, Crystal City, Pentagon and AMAZON HQ. Less than 1 mile to Reagan Airport. Grounds are well maintained with mature trees and landscaping. Very cozy unit with plenty of room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 BASHFORD LANE have any available units?
515 BASHFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 515 BASHFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
515 BASHFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 BASHFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 515 BASHFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 515 BASHFORD LANE offer parking?
No, 515 BASHFORD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 515 BASHFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 BASHFORD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 BASHFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 515 BASHFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 515 BASHFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 515 BASHFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 BASHFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 BASHFORD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 BASHFORD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 BASHFORD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
