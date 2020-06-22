515 BASHFORD LANE

Amenities

Fresh and updated large STUDIO w/1 bath; 500 sf; All new SS appliances; W/D in unit; New carpet; Freshly painted; Adjacent to the GW biking trail; Bus stop at the entrance to the complex; Easy access to DC, Old Town, shops etc.; Ready to move in! Walk to Old Town, waterfront park, restaurants and night life; Very convenient to DC, Rosslyn, Crystal City, Pentagon and AMAZON HQ. Less than 1 mile to Reagan Airport. Grounds are well maintained with mature trees and landscaping. Very cozy unit with plenty of room.