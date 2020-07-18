5131 GARDNER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool garage

Fabulous 4 level townhome in bucolic Cameron Station. Three bedrooms, updated 2 1/2 baths, beautiful hardwood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. gas fireplace in the living room, eat-in kitchen with gas stove and breakfast bar, dual vanities, jetted tub and sep shower in master bath, lower level offers office/den space, laundry area on bedroom level, AND a garage and carport area. Plenty of storage and parking. NEW custom pain throughout. Balcony off kitchen. Feel yourself relax as you turn into the community., complete with parks walking trails, pools, shops, restaurants and more! Free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro, easy access to 395 and 495, minutes to Old Town. Pets case by case. Certified funds required.