Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
5131 GARDNER DRIVE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

5131 GARDNER DRIVE

5131 Gardner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5131 Gardner Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 4 level townhome in bucolic Cameron Station. Three bedrooms, updated 2 1/2 baths, beautiful hardwood floors in living room, dining room and kitchen. gas fireplace in the living room, eat-in kitchen with gas stove and breakfast bar, dual vanities, jetted tub and sep shower in master bath, lower level offers office/den space, laundry area on bedroom level, AND a garage and carport area. Plenty of storage and parking. NEW custom pain throughout. Balcony off kitchen. Feel yourself relax as you turn into the community., complete with parks walking trails, pools, shops, restaurants and more! Free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro, easy access to 395 and 495, minutes to Old Town. Pets case by case. Certified funds required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE have any available units?
5131 GARDNER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE have?
Some of 5131 GARDNER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 GARDNER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5131 GARDNER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 GARDNER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 GARDNER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5131 GARDNER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5131 GARDNER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5131 GARDNER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5131 GARDNER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 GARDNER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5131 GARDNER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5131 GARDNER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
