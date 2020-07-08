5120 GRIMM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Truly one of the best locations for this stunning sun-filled end unit FRANKLIN model. The property features upgraded kitchen and renovated master bath, fresh designer paint throughout (Crushed Ice Sherwin Williams), new hardwoods in 2 levels, plush carpets in bedrooms, new windows, plantation shutters throughout, custom light fixtures and recessed lights in every room, TREX new deck, professionally landscaped grounds and spacious back yard. Vented gas fireplace in family room. Brand new washer and dryer. One car garage with storage and full driveway. Stunning property!!! Tenants must have credit scores above 750. NO PETS! Owner is a real estate agent.