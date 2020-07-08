All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
5120 GRIMM DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

5120 GRIMM DRIVE

5120 Grimm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Grimm Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly one of the best locations for this stunning sun-filled end unit FRANKLIN model. The property features upgraded kitchen and renovated master bath, fresh designer paint throughout (Crushed Ice Sherwin Williams), new hardwoods in 2 levels, plush carpets in bedrooms, new windows, plantation shutters throughout, custom light fixtures and recessed lights in every room, TREX new deck, professionally landscaped grounds and spacious back yard. Vented gas fireplace in family room. Brand new washer and dryer. One car garage with storage and full driveway. Stunning property!!! Tenants must have credit scores above 750. NO PETS! Owner is a real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE have any available units?
5120 GRIMM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE have?
Some of 5120 GRIMM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 GRIMM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5120 GRIMM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 GRIMM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5120 GRIMM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5120 GRIMM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 GRIMM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5120 GRIMM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5120 GRIMM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 GRIMM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 GRIMM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 GRIMM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

