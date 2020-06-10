All apartments in Alexandria
512 S. Henry St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

512 S. Henry St.

512 South Henry Street · (703) 307-5091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 South Henry Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 512 S. Henry St. · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
512 S. Henry St. Available 05/09/20 South Old Town: Brick TownHome, 3 Bedroom with possible 4th/Den, 2.5 Baths Avail May 9th - Brick town home in quiet Old Town Mews on the southern end of Old Town * Upper level has 3 Bedrooms & Hallway Full Bath * Main level has Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, Living Room and Half Bath. Walk out Double Doors to lovely Fenced Patio*Lower level floor plan allows for either a rec room or a 4TH Bedroom Suite with full bath, plus there's a utility room w/ full size W/D *Hardwoods on main level * King Street shopping and all Old Town an easy walk. No Smoking. NO PETS, No Exceptions Please. This home is professionally managed by Peake Management.

Available May 9, 2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security Deposit: I months rent
Application fee: $50
Household income $120,000 to qualify

Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor,
Licensed in Virginia,
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier

For information and a viewing
Reply or call Rob at 703 307-5091
Showings by appointment.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St.. Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
703 596-4446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1844554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S. Henry St. have any available units?
512 S. Henry St. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
Is 512 S. Henry St. currently offering any rent specials?
512 S. Henry St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S. Henry St. pet-friendly?
No, 512 S. Henry St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 512 S. Henry St. offer parking?
No, 512 S. Henry St. does not offer parking.
Does 512 S. Henry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 S. Henry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S. Henry St. have a pool?
No, 512 S. Henry St. does not have a pool.
Does 512 S. Henry St. have accessible units?
No, 512 S. Henry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S. Henry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 S. Henry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 S. Henry St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 S. Henry St. does not have units with air conditioning.
