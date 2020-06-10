Amenities
512 S. Henry St. Available 05/09/20 South Old Town: Brick TownHome, 3 Bedroom with possible 4th/Den, 2.5 Baths Avail May 9th - Brick town home in quiet Old Town Mews on the southern end of Old Town * Upper level has 3 Bedrooms & Hallway Full Bath * Main level has Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, Living Room and Half Bath. Walk out Double Doors to lovely Fenced Patio*Lower level floor plan allows for either a rec room or a 4TH Bedroom Suite with full bath, plus there's a utility room w/ full size W/D *Hardwoods on main level * King Street shopping and all Old Town an easy walk. No Smoking. NO PETS, No Exceptions Please. This home is professionally managed by Peake Management.
Available May 9, 2020
Lease term: 1 to 3 years
Security Deposit: I months rent
Application fee: $50
Household income $120,000 to qualify
Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor,
Licensed in Virginia,
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier
For information and a viewing
Reply or call Rob at 703 307-5091
Showings by appointment.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington St.. Suite M
Falls Church, Va. 22046
703 596-4446
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1844554)