Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

512 S. Henry St. Available 05/09/20 South Old Town: Brick TownHome, 3 Bedroom with possible 4th/Den, 2.5 Baths Avail May 9th - Brick town home in quiet Old Town Mews on the southern end of Old Town * Upper level has 3 Bedrooms & Hallway Full Bath * Main level has Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, Living Room and Half Bath. Walk out Double Doors to lovely Fenced Patio*Lower level floor plan allows for either a rec room or a 4TH Bedroom Suite with full bath, plus there's a utility room w/ full size W/D *Hardwoods on main level * King Street shopping and all Old Town an easy walk. No Smoking. NO PETS, No Exceptions Please. This home is professionally managed by Peake Management.



Available May 9, 2020

Lease term: 1 to 3 years

Security Deposit: I months rent

Application fee: $50

Household income $120,000 to qualify



Listed by Robert Zimmerman, Realtor,

Licensed in Virginia,

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Premier



For information and a viewing

Reply or call Rob at 703 307-5091

Showings by appointment.



Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington St.. Suite M

Falls Church, Va. 22046

703 596-4446



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1844554)