Amenities

garage recently renovated pool basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

rent with option to buy only!Minutes from Crystal City, this recently upgraded Cameron Station model home features a stone facade, two car garage and schools located within the community a short walk out your door. Enjoy unparalleled commute convenience with two free shuttles per hour to nearby Kingstown Metro or simply hop on the Capitol Beltway in minutes. This sought after award-winning four-level executive property designed the master suite on a private level including a fireplace with both a shower and soaking tub in the bath. Why settle for the smaller one car or no car townhomes when 5111 Knapp Place has it all priced well-below comparables. A Cameron Station beauty no doubt, including Olympic-sized pool, multiple parks, tennis and basketball courts, boutique shopping and even a nursery. Make and appointment today for your tour... this could be the new home you've been waiting for!owner/agent