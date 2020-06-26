All apartments in Alexandria
5111 KNAPP PLACE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:23 AM

5111 KNAPP PLACE

5111 Knapp Place · No Longer Available
Location

5111 Knapp Place, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
rent with option to buy only!Minutes from Crystal City, this recently upgraded Cameron Station model home features a stone facade, two car garage and schools located within the community a short walk out your door. Enjoy unparalleled commute convenience with two free shuttles per hour to nearby Kingstown Metro or simply hop on the Capitol Beltway in minutes. This sought after award-winning four-level executive property designed the master suite on a private level including a fireplace with both a shower and soaking tub in the bath. Why settle for the smaller one car or no car townhomes when 5111 Knapp Place has it all priced well-below comparables. A Cameron Station beauty no doubt, including Olympic-sized pool, multiple parks, tennis and basketball courts, boutique shopping and even a nursery. Make and appointment today for your tour... this could be the new home you've been waiting for!owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 KNAPP PLACE have any available units?
5111 KNAPP PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5111 KNAPP PLACE have?
Some of 5111 KNAPP PLACE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 KNAPP PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5111 KNAPP PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 KNAPP PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5111 KNAPP PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5111 KNAPP PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5111 KNAPP PLACE offers parking.
Does 5111 KNAPP PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 KNAPP PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 KNAPP PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5111 KNAPP PLACE has a pool.
Does 5111 KNAPP PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5111 KNAPP PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 KNAPP PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 KNAPP PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 KNAPP PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 KNAPP PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
