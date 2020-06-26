All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

5103 GARDNER DRIVE

5103 Gardner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Gardner Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious 4 level townhouse in the sought after Cameron Station community. 9' ceilings and 8" crown molding. 1st floor den has built in surround sound and a whole house speaker system. Gas fireplace and built in bookshelves in the living room. Outdoor balcony off the living room has space for seating and a grill. SS appliances, granite counter-top and plantation shutters in the kitchen. Master BR has 20' vaulted ceilings and spacious walk-in closet. Master bath with double sinks, separate shower and Jacuzzi bathtub. On same floor is W/D, full bathroom, and 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, can serve as nursery, kid's room, or office. The 3rd bedroom is a private loft with walk-in closet and full bathroom. A short walk to CVS, public library, public park, dog park and Harris teeter. Access to the community association pool, well equipped gym and indoor basketball court is included. Free community shuttle to the metro station. Tenant pays all utilities except for HOA fees. Trash is included in HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE have any available units?
5103 GARDNER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE have?
Some of 5103 GARDNER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 GARDNER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5103 GARDNER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 GARDNER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5103 GARDNER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5103 GARDNER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5103 GARDNER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5103 GARDNER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5103 GARDNER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 GARDNER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 GARDNER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 GARDNER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

