5103 GARDNER DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool bbq/grill

Spacious 4 level townhouse in the sought after Cameron Station community. 9' ceilings and 8" crown molding. 1st floor den has built in surround sound and a whole house speaker system. Gas fireplace and built in bookshelves in the living room. Outdoor balcony off the living room has space for seating and a grill. SS appliances, granite counter-top and plantation shutters in the kitchen. Master BR has 20' vaulted ceilings and spacious walk-in closet. Master bath with double sinks, separate shower and Jacuzzi bathtub. On same floor is W/D, full bathroom, and 2nd bedroom with walk-in closet, can serve as nursery, kid's room, or office. The 3rd bedroom is a private loft with walk-in closet and full bathroom. A short walk to CVS, public library, public park, dog park and Harris teeter. Access to the community association pool, well equipped gym and indoor basketball court is included. Free community shuttle to the metro station. Tenant pays all utilities except for HOA fees. Trash is included in HOA fees.