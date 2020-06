Amenities

Recently Renovated TOP FLOOR Two Bedroom apartment of building Approximately 717 sq. ft. located in the Heart of Old Town, Alexandria. Walking distance to Braddock Road Metro, Restaurants, and Shopping. Featuring Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Carpet, and Immaculate Bathroom. Great set up for roommates, Shared Backyard. ALL Utilities included in price.(Cable & Internet is tenant responsibility.) Please schedule showing online.