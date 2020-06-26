5083 DONOVAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to Cameron Station with all it has to offer. Beautiful walkable community. Large open park. Community center offers fitness center, outdoor pool and much more. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit with garage parking. Hardwood on main level that offers large living room, dining room, family room and gourmet kitchen. All with views of 3 sided gas fireplace and a half bath. Balcony off of kitchen makes grilling easy. Master bedroom with private full newly renovated bath. Double vanity, walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 other good size bedrooms, full bath and laundry are also located on the upper level. Community offers rush hour commuter service to metro, community pool. Super easy access to shopping,Harris Teeter just a couple blocks away. Walk to restaurants, entertainment. Minutes to 395, 495, Old Town, DC and Pentagon. Pets case by case with deposit.