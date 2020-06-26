All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:46 PM

5083 DONOVAN DRIVE

5083 Donovan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5083 Donovan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Cameron Station with all it has to offer. Beautiful walkable community. Large open park. Community center offers fitness center, outdoor pool and much more. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit with garage parking. Hardwood on main level that offers large living room, dining room, family room and gourmet kitchen. All with views of 3 sided gas fireplace and a half bath. Balcony off of kitchen makes grilling easy. Master bedroom with private full newly renovated bath. Double vanity, walk in shower and soaking tub. 2 other good size bedrooms, full bath and laundry are also located on the upper level. Community offers rush hour commuter service to metro, community pool. Super easy access to shopping,Harris Teeter just a couple blocks away. Walk to restaurants, entertainment. Minutes to 395, 495, Old Town, DC and Pentagon. Pets case by case with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE have any available units?
5083 DONOVAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE have?
Some of 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5083 DONOVAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5083 DONOVAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
