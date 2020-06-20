All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

507 PENDLETON STREET

507 Pendleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 Pendleton Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Fantastic all brick TH located by Trader Joes and only 4 blks to the waterfront of Old Town Alexandria. Super location and just a few blocks to King Street and all of the restaurants and festivals throughout the year. The home has new windows, new roof, newer HVAC, newer appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, solid oak hardwood floors, gas burning fireplace, lovely custom curtains, high ceilings, tons of molding, built in book cases in the living room and in the lower level den/office. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it is very large and has plenty of room for lounging or eat in or portable island setup. The dining room is a nice size for entertaining and the living room and master bedroom have bay windows with great views of the tree lined Pendleton St. The main entry floor has marble foyer, powder room and an office with built ins. The garage is a nice size and has extra storage. There is also parking behind the garage for small car. The master bedroom has a large walkin closet, large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, double vanities. The laundry center is on the same floor. The 2nd bedroom is nice sized with a walkin closet and adjacent bathroom. Upstairs you have a HUGE room that can be a bedroom, guest suite, gym, home office, or whatever you desire. There is a private bath on that level. Dual Zoned heating and Ac keeps the house at perfect temps. Nice views out all of the windows and best feature of all is the kitchen has a nice DECK through a sliding patio door, perfect for grilling outdoors and having dinner outside while looking at all the trees that line the private alley. In the spring the trees blossom with pink flowers and make a beautiful view. The landlord is meticulous about his home and it is very well maintained. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 PENDLETON STREET have any available units?
507 PENDLETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 PENDLETON STREET have?
Some of 507 PENDLETON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 PENDLETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
507 PENDLETON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 PENDLETON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 507 PENDLETON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 507 PENDLETON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 507 PENDLETON STREET does offer parking.
Does 507 PENDLETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 PENDLETON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 PENDLETON STREET have a pool?
No, 507 PENDLETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 507 PENDLETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 507 PENDLETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 507 PENDLETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 PENDLETON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
