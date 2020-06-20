507 PENDLETON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Fantastic all brick TH located by Trader Joes and only 4 blks to the waterfront of Old Town Alexandria. Super location and just a few blocks to King Street and all of the restaurants and festivals throughout the year. The home has new windows, new roof, newer HVAC, newer appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, solid oak hardwood floors, gas burning fireplace, lovely custom curtains, high ceilings, tons of molding, built in book cases in the living room and in the lower level den/office. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it is very large and has plenty of room for lounging or eat in or portable island setup. The dining room is a nice size for entertaining and the living room and master bedroom have bay windows with great views of the tree lined Pendleton St. The main entry floor has marble foyer, powder room and an office with built ins. The garage is a nice size and has extra storage. There is also parking behind the garage for small car. The master bedroom has a large walkin closet, large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, double vanities. The laundry center is on the same floor. The 2nd bedroom is nice sized with a walkin closet and adjacent bathroom. Upstairs you have a HUGE room that can be a bedroom, guest suite, gym, home office, or whatever you desire. There is a private bath on that level. Dual Zoned heating and Ac keeps the house at perfect temps. Nice views out all of the windows and best feature of all is the kitchen has a nice DECK through a sliding patio door, perfect for grilling outdoors and having dinner outside while looking at all the trees that line the private alley. In the spring the trees blossom with pink flowers and make a beautiful view. The landlord is meticulous about his home and it is very well maintained. NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY.