4909 29TH RD S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully renovated Shirlington townhome. This classic townhome is situated in a peaceful neighborhood minutes from Shirlington, Potomac Yards, Four Mile Run, and access to 395 to get quickly into DC. The home faces the sparkling pool creating an oasis view from the living room and master bedroom. The first level of the home has an open floor plan living and dining with access to the backyard. Downstairs is an updated spacious basement, full bath and bonus room currently used a third bedroom. On the second floor is the second full bath and two large bedrooms. The property comes with two unassigned parking spots.