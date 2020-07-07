All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

4909 29TH RD S

4909 29th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4909 29th Road South, Alexandria, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated Shirlington townhome. This classic townhome is situated in a peaceful neighborhood minutes from Shirlington, Potomac Yards, Four Mile Run, and access to 395 to get quickly into DC. The home faces the sparkling pool creating an oasis view from the living room and master bedroom. The first level of the home has an open floor plan living and dining with access to the backyard. Downstairs is an updated spacious basement, full bath and bonus room currently used a third bedroom. On the second floor is the second full bath and two large bedrooms. The property comes with two unassigned parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 29TH RD S have any available units?
4909 29TH RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4909 29TH RD S have?
Some of 4909 29TH RD S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 29TH RD S currently offering any rent specials?
4909 29TH RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 29TH RD S pet-friendly?
No, 4909 29TH RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4909 29TH RD S offer parking?
Yes, 4909 29TH RD S offers parking.
Does 4909 29TH RD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 29TH RD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 29TH RD S have a pool?
Yes, 4909 29TH RD S has a pool.
Does 4909 29TH RD S have accessible units?
No, 4909 29TH RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 29TH RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 29TH RD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 29TH RD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 29TH RD S does not have units with air conditioning.

