Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Everything you could want in a one bedroom, one bath condo close to Metro. Sunlit balcony just outside your spacious living room, separate dining room and breakfast bar kitchen overlooking both spaces. Separate laundry room and en-suite bathroom with dual entry from living space for guests. Absolute perfection when you see the private garage entry to your own parking spot, outdoor swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, playground and wonderfully kept community grounds.