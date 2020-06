Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare oversized completely remodeled home located in prime location. In heart of bustling sought after Alexandria/Crystal City district- Walking distance to upscale shopping center and just a couple of blocks away from future Amazone HQ and 5 minutes to Regan Airport.



Property Highlights:

- 2 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- On-street parking

- Pets welcome on a case by case basis

- Available now!



(RLNE5468138)