All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 4624 LATROBE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
4624 LATROBE PLACE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

4624 LATROBE PLACE

4624 Latrobe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4624 Latrobe Place, Alexandria, VA 22311
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION...LUXURY LIVING AT IT'S FINEST. End unit, brick front townhome in Stonegate with 3 fully finished levels and attention to detail. 3 BR, 3.5 BA w/large, updated, eat-in kitchen. Deck off kitchen, separate Dining Room, Living Room and Lower Level Recreation Room w/full Bath. New flooring in kitchen and dining room. All new kitchen appliances. New Flooring on main, all baths, and Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom with full Bath, walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, and double vanity. 2-car garage, fenced-in rear yard, storage. 10 minutes to DC /Pentagon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 LATROBE PLACE have any available units?
4624 LATROBE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 4624 LATROBE PLACE have?
Some of 4624 LATROBE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 LATROBE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4624 LATROBE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 LATROBE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4624 LATROBE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4624 LATROBE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4624 LATROBE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4624 LATROBE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 LATROBE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 LATROBE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4624 LATROBE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4624 LATROBE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4624 LATROBE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 LATROBE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 LATROBE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4624 LATROBE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4624 LATROBE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University