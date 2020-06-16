4624 LATROBE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION...LUXURY LIVING AT IT'S FINEST. End unit, brick front townhome in Stonegate with 3 fully finished levels and attention to detail. 3 BR, 3.5 BA w/large, updated, eat-in kitchen. Deck off kitchen, separate Dining Room, Living Room and Lower Level Recreation Room w/full Bath. New flooring in kitchen and dining room. All new kitchen appliances. New Flooring on main, all baths, and Master Bedroom. Master Bedroom with full Bath, walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, and double vanity. 2-car garage, fenced-in rear yard, storage. 10 minutes to DC /Pentagon.