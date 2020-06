Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Tastefully updated Alexandria townhome has granite counters, stainless appliances and beautiful wood floors throughout. One bed and bath on lower level with two beds and second bath upstairs. Great backyard with shed. Property backs to Holmes Run dog park with back gate access to walking path that connects to miles of mixed use paved trails. Easy drive into Old Town Alexandria with plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Pets ok with owner approval; no Section 8.