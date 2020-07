Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious and naturally well-lit: updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Alexandria West, available May 19th. Close to DC and Old Town with private balcony and walk-in closet. $1400.00/mo, all utilities and condo fee are included. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call us at 401-743-6682.