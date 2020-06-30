437 CLAYTON LANE

Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Just minutes from AMAZON'S HQ2, NEW LANDMARK MALL, OLD TOWN, NATIONAL HARBOR & WASHINGTON, DC. Direct bus route to PENTAGON. Gorgeous open-concept townhome features 2-car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, updated gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwood floor, master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & full bath, master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub, walk-out basement w/ rec room, stone patio, newer roof, fenced backyard and much much more. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Also available for sale at $643,000 (VAAX243010). PLEASE KINDLY REMOVE SHOES AT FOYER BEFORE GOING UPSTAIRS.