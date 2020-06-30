All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 437 CLAYTON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
437 CLAYTON LANE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

437 CLAYTON LANE

437 Clayton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
London Park Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

437 Clayton Lane, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Just minutes from AMAZON'S HQ2, NEW LANDMARK MALL, OLD TOWN, NATIONAL HARBOR & WASHINGTON, DC. Direct bus route to PENTAGON. Gorgeous open-concept townhome features 2-car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, updated gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwood floor, master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & full bath, master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub, walk-out basement w/ rec room, stone patio, newer roof, fenced backyard and much much more. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Also available for sale at $643,000 (VAAX243010). PLEASE KINDLY REMOVE SHOES AT FOYER BEFORE GOING UPSTAIRS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 CLAYTON LANE have any available units?
437 CLAYTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 437 CLAYTON LANE have?
Some of 437 CLAYTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 CLAYTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
437 CLAYTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 CLAYTON LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 CLAYTON LANE is pet friendly.
Does 437 CLAYTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 437 CLAYTON LANE offers parking.
Does 437 CLAYTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 CLAYTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 CLAYTON LANE have a pool?
No, 437 CLAYTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 437 CLAYTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 437 CLAYTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 437 CLAYTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 CLAYTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 CLAYTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 CLAYTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University