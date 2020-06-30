437 CLAYTON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Just minutes from AMAZON'S HQ2, NEW LANDMARK MALL, OLD TOWN, NATIONAL HARBOR & WASHINGTON, DC. Direct bus route to PENTAGON. Gorgeous open-concept townhome features 2-car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths, high ceilings, updated gourmet kitchen, gleaming hardwood floor, master bedroom w/ walk-in closet & full bath, master bath w/ separate shower & soaking tub, walk-out basement w/ rec room, stone patio, newer roof, fenced backyard and much much more. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Also available for sale at $643,000 (VAAX243010). PLEASE KINDLY REMOVE SHOES AT FOYER BEFORE GOING UPSTAIRS.