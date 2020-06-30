409 S WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Live in Old Town near shops, restaurants, parks and trails. Charming home features beautiful original hardwood flooring, formal living room with decorative fireplace, separate formal dining room, bathroom on main level and kitchen with garden window to grow your herbs. Upper level features three bedrooms with nice size closets and full bath. Storage and laundry on lower level. Great enclosed, private patio in the back for outdoor entertaining. On Street Parking. Enjoy all that Old Town has to offer!