All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 406 N. St. Asaph Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
406 N. St. Asaph Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

406 N. St. Asaph Street

406 North Saint Asaph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

406 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 03/06/20 406 N. St. Asaph Street - Property Id: 206709

Gorgeous NE quadrant updated end unit Townhouse in Old Town. Fabulous totally-new kitchen open to family room. Newly finished 3rd level loft with recessed lighting, washer-dryer units and plenty of storage. Sunny private Master suite at rear of TH. Additional 2 bedrooms at front of TH. Private patio. New windows. 1 Assigned parking in shared lot. Off-street parking readily available steps away. Walk to Trader Joe~s, Harris Teeter, King Street shops and the waterfront.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206709
Property Id 206709

(RLNE5475834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 N. St. Asaph Street have any available units?
406 N. St. Asaph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 406 N. St. Asaph Street have?
Some of 406 N. St. Asaph Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 N. St. Asaph Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 N. St. Asaph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 N. St. Asaph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 N. St. Asaph Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 N. St. Asaph Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 N. St. Asaph Street offers parking.
Does 406 N. St. Asaph Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 N. St. Asaph Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 N. St. Asaph Street have a pool?
No, 406 N. St. Asaph Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 N. St. Asaph Street have accessible units?
No, 406 N. St. Asaph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 N. St. Asaph Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 N. St. Asaph Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 N. St. Asaph Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 N. St. Asaph Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University