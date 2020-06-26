404 PRINCE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy living in a charming furnished historic home built in 1790's complete with furniture while enjoying all the modern conveniences. Kitchen is renovated with granite and stainless appliances. Entertain on the large private patio. Main level offers bedroom and full bath. Master Bedroom and sitting room are on UL and include FPL & closet system, Master suite includes a sitting area, FPL,closet system. UL2 has another bedroom and storage area. 4 working FPLs, built-ins,crown moldings. Free trolley to King St metro.