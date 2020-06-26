All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM

404 PRINCE ST

404 Prince Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 Prince Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy living in a charming furnished historic home built in 1790's complete with furniture while enjoying all the modern conveniences. Kitchen is renovated with granite and stainless appliances. Entertain on the large private patio. Main level offers bedroom and full bath. Master Bedroom and sitting room are on UL and include FPL & closet system, Master suite includes a sitting area, FPL,closet system. UL2 has another bedroom and storage area. 4 working FPLs, built-ins,crown moldings. Free trolley to King St metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 PRINCE ST have any available units?
404 PRINCE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 404 PRINCE ST have?
Some of 404 PRINCE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 PRINCE ST currently offering any rent specials?
404 PRINCE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 PRINCE ST pet-friendly?
No, 404 PRINCE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 404 PRINCE ST offer parking?
Yes, 404 PRINCE ST offers parking.
Does 404 PRINCE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 PRINCE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 PRINCE ST have a pool?
No, 404 PRINCE ST does not have a pool.
Does 404 PRINCE ST have accessible units?
No, 404 PRINCE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 404 PRINCE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 PRINCE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 PRINCE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 PRINCE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
