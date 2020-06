Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Totally remodeled brick duplex. Hardwoods, granite, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Hardwoods throughout main level. Family room, or dining room, off the kitchen. Fenced rear yard with patio and a storage shed. Additional storage in the crawl space. Driveway parking for two cars. Giant food a block away. Del Ray and Potomac Yard Center within walking distance. 2.5 miles to Pentagon. Short hop to the coming Amazon development.