Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4 S VAN DORN STREET S

4 South Van Dorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
some paid utils
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This 2-bed 2 bath condo, Located inside the Beltway (I-395/I-485), minutes to shopping, Springfield Town center, Old town Alexandria, Ft Belvoir. From Your hard day of work unwind and relax in your Jacuzzi tube in your master bath room, with a bath designed to relieve stress and enhance well-being hydromassage jets. Enjoy part of your amenities with free Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro and other nearby sights. Enjoy all the amenities this condo has to offer gas and water included in rent; building amenities including a fitness center that offers a variety of wellness classes, 2 swimming pools, tennis & volleyball court, picnic areas, as well as a free Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro. Agents the Sentra lock# is 1811258 the only white Sentra LOCK. Application doc. is loaded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

