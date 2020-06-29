4 S VAN DORN STREET S

Amenities

gym pool tennis court volleyball court some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool tennis court volleyball court

This 2-bed 2 bath condo, Located inside the Beltway (I-395/I-485), minutes to shopping, Springfield Town center, Old town Alexandria, Ft Belvoir. From Your hard day of work unwind and relax in your Jacuzzi tube in your master bath room, with a bath designed to relieve stress and enhance well-being hydromassage jets. Enjoy part of your amenities with free Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro and other nearby sights. Enjoy all the amenities this condo has to offer gas and water included in rent; building amenities including a fitness center that offers a variety of wellness classes, 2 swimming pools, tennis & volleyball court, picnic areas, as well as a free Shuttle to Van Dorn Metro. Agents the Sentra lock# is 1811258 the only white Sentra LOCK. Application doc. is loaded.