Alexandria, VA
4 Canterbury Sq #101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4 Canterbury Sq #101

4 Canterbury Square · (571) 501-3894 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 Canterbury Sq #101 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
All Utilities INCLUDED FOR FREE - Renters Warehouse presents to you this immaculate ground level 1BR/1BA unit in Canterbury Square. All utilities are included in the monthly rent! This home is move-in ready! Conveniently located just minutes to Old Town, I-395, Van Dorn Metro Station (Blue Line), King Street Metro Station (Blue/Yellow Line) and the Pentagon. Makes commuting a breeze! Features light, bright, open concept, bedroom w gleaming hardwood floors, and on-site laundry. Available immediately. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.Please text or call Joe Costantini 571-501-3894 to schedule a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5663063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Canterbury Sq #101 have any available units?
4 Canterbury Sq #101 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Canterbury Sq #101 have?
Some of 4 Canterbury Sq #101's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Canterbury Sq #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4 Canterbury Sq #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Canterbury Sq #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Canterbury Sq #101 is pet friendly.
Does 4 Canterbury Sq #101 offer parking?
No, 4 Canterbury Sq #101 does not offer parking.
Does 4 Canterbury Sq #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Canterbury Sq #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Canterbury Sq #101 have a pool?
No, 4 Canterbury Sq #101 does not have a pool.
Does 4 Canterbury Sq #101 have accessible units?
No, 4 Canterbury Sq #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Canterbury Sq #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Canterbury Sq #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
