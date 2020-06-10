4 Canterbury Sq #101

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

All Utilities INCLUDED FOR FREE - Renters Warehouse presents to you this immaculate ground level 1BR/1BA unit in Canterbury Square. All utilities are included in the monthly rent! This home is move-in ready! Conveniently located just minutes to Old Town, I-395, Van Dorn Metro Station (Blue Line), King Street Metro Station (Blue/Yellow Line) and the Pentagon. Makes commuting a breeze! Features light, bright, open concept, bedroom w gleaming hardwood floors, and on-site laundry. Available immediately. $99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies.Please text or call Joe Costantini 571-501-3894 to schedule a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



