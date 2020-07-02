All apartments in Alexandria
3826 Usher Ct.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3826 Usher Ct.

3826 Usher Court · No Longer Available
Location

3826 Usher Court, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3826 Usher Ct. Available 12/10/19 Updated 3BR Brick END-unit TH in Alexandria City - A gem in Alexandria City*Updated & beautiful brick front 3BR, 3 level end-unit townhome! Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, neutral colors & recess lighting throughout main level*Bay window in living room brings lots of natural light through-out*Dining area leads to kitchen with granite counters & ample cabinetry storage + breakfast nook*Hardwood floors & ceiling fans in Master & 2nd bedrooms*Upper level bathrooms with granite vanities & tiled showers*Huge walkout lower level rec room plus laundry rm & ample storage*Sliding glass door leads to fenced rear yard & patio*HOA does front mow/hedge trim/mulch means no hassle of yardcare for you!

*AVAILABLE 12.10.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5290058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Usher Ct. have any available units?
3826 Usher Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3826 Usher Ct. have?
Some of 3826 Usher Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Usher Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Usher Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Usher Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 Usher Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3826 Usher Ct. offer parking?
No, 3826 Usher Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3826 Usher Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 Usher Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Usher Ct. have a pool?
No, 3826 Usher Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Usher Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3826 Usher Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Usher Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 Usher Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 Usher Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 Usher Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

