Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3826 Usher Ct. Available 12/10/19 Updated 3BR Brick END-unit TH in Alexandria City - A gem in Alexandria City*Updated & beautiful brick front 3BR, 3 level end-unit townhome! Gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding, neutral colors & recess lighting throughout main level*Bay window in living room brings lots of natural light through-out*Dining area leads to kitchen with granite counters & ample cabinetry storage + breakfast nook*Hardwood floors & ceiling fans in Master & 2nd bedrooms*Upper level bathrooms with granite vanities & tiled showers*Huge walkout lower level rec room plus laundry rm & ample storage*Sliding glass door leads to fenced rear yard & patio*HOA does front mow/hedge trim/mulch means no hassle of yardcare for you!



*AVAILABLE 12.10.19*



