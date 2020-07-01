3809 Brighton Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! You must come see this newly renovated townhome located just minutes away from 395, off W Glebe Rd. The home boasts upgrades on all three floors. All New windows, New bath fixtures, New light fixtures, New carpet throughout the home, New hardwood flooring on the lower floors, whole home paint, New gutters/downspouts, and a resealed deck. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with white kitchen cabinets, that also has a large walk-in pantry and access to the back deck. Upstairs has 2 full baths and 3 bedrooms. Basement has a spacious family room with a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, laundry room, storage area/workbench, and bedroom/office. Parking/Trash is included in rent. Minutes away from the Pentagon, Joint Base Meyers/Henderson Hall, Washington D.C., Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, National Airport, and Potomac Yards/Del Ray entertainment corridor (large shopping and dining district). Nearby Four Mile Run Park is perfect for a walk, bike, or jog to your favorite neighborhood spots. Pets allowed with pet deposit ($500).



