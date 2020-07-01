All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

3809 Brighton Ct

3809 Brighton Court · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Brighton Court, Alexandria, VA 22305

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! You must come see this newly renovated townhome located just minutes away from 395, off W Glebe Rd. The home boasts upgrades on all three floors. All New windows, New bath fixtures, New light fixtures, New carpet throughout the home, New hardwood flooring on the lower floors, whole home paint, New gutters/downspouts, and a resealed deck. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with white kitchen cabinets, that also has a large walk-in pantry and access to the back deck. Upstairs has 2 full baths and 3 bedrooms. Basement has a spacious family room with a beautiful wood-burning fireplace, laundry room, storage area/workbench, and bedroom/office. Parking/Trash is included in rent. Minutes away from the Pentagon, Joint Base Meyers/Henderson Hall, Washington D.C., Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, National Airport, and Potomac Yards/Del Ray entertainment corridor (large shopping and dining district). Nearby Four Mile Run Park is perfect for a walk, bike, or jog to your favorite neighborhood spots. Pets allowed with pet deposit ($500).

(RLNE5504104)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Brighton Ct have any available units?
3809 Brighton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3809 Brighton Ct have?
Some of 3809 Brighton Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Brighton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Brighton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Brighton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Brighton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Brighton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Brighton Ct offers parking.
Does 3809 Brighton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Brighton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Brighton Ct have a pool?
No, 3809 Brighton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Brighton Ct have accessible units?
No, 3809 Brighton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Brighton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Brighton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3809 Brighton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3809 Brighton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
