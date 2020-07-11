3733 Jason Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Details:

Flexible 9- to 12-month lease beginning Sept. 7, 2019

Rent: $2,200/month - tenant pays utilities; owner pays HOA

Security deposit: $2,200, due at lease signing

2 cats OK, 1 dog contingent on owner screening

Pets incur an add'l $500 security deposit, but no pet fee

Renter's insurance mandatory

Rent may not exceed 25% of tenant's gross monthly income

Showings by appointment



Property Description:

Unfurnished

Two bedrooms, including large master w/ sitting area

Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, pass-through to dining

Open floor plan living & dining

1.5 bathrooms

Central AC

Hardwood floors throughout

Laundry room w/ full-sized washer, dryer, & storage

Privacy-fenced patio w/ gate to large, grassy, common area

Pull-down stairs to large, lighted, floored attic

Curbside trash service (3 x/week) & recycling (1 x/ week)

Free resident and guest parking

Neighborhood has several common green spaces



Location Details:

Quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to 395 & King Street

Two blocks to bus stop with buses to Metro & Old Town

13 mins by bus to Pentagon; then 5-min train ride to DC

Four blocks to amenities, including Fresh Market, Safeway

Nearby services include bank, post office, & urgent care

Walk to Shirlington

Four miles to DCA & Pentagon