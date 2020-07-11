3733 Jason Ave

Amenities
Details:
Flexible 9- to 12-month lease beginning Sept. 7, 2019
Rent: $2,200/month - tenant pays utilities; owner pays HOA
Security deposit: $2,200, due at lease signing
2 cats OK, 1 dog contingent on owner screening
Pets incur an add'l $500 security deposit, but no pet fee
Renter's insurance mandatory
Rent may not exceed 25% of tenant's gross monthly income
Showings by appointment
Property Description:
Unfurnished
Two bedrooms, including large master w/ sitting area
Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, pass-through to dining
Open floor plan living & dining
1.5 bathrooms
Central AC
Hardwood floors throughout
Laundry room w/ full-sized washer, dryer, & storage
Privacy-fenced patio w/ gate to large, grassy, common area
Pull-down stairs to large, lighted, floored attic
Curbside trash service (3 x/week) & recycling (1 x/ week)
Free resident and guest parking
Neighborhood has several common green spaces
Location Details:
Quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to 395 & King Street
Two blocks to bus stop with buses to Metro & Old Town
13 mins by bus to Pentagon; then 5-min train ride to DC
Four blocks to amenities, including Fresh Market, Safeway
Nearby services include bank, post office, & urgent care
Walk to Shirlington
Four miles to DCA & Pentagon