Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:27 AM

3733 Jason Ave

3733 Jason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3733 Jason Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Details:
Flexible 9- to 12-month lease beginning Sept. 7, 2019
Rent: $2,200/month - tenant pays utilities; owner pays HOA
Security deposit: $2,200, due at lease signing
2 cats OK, 1 dog contingent on owner screening
Pets incur an add'l $500 security deposit, but no pet fee
Renter's insurance mandatory
Rent may not exceed 25% of tenant's gross monthly income
Showings by appointment

Property Description:
Unfurnished
Two bedrooms, including large master w/ sitting area
Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, pass-through to dining
Open floor plan living & dining
1.5 bathrooms
Central AC
Hardwood floors throughout
Laundry room w/ full-sized washer, dryer, & storage
Privacy-fenced patio w/ gate to large, grassy, common area
Pull-down stairs to large, lighted, floored attic
Curbside trash service (3 x/week) & recycling (1 x/ week)
Free resident and guest parking
Neighborhood has several common green spaces

Location Details:
Quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to 395 & King Street
Two blocks to bus stop with buses to Metro & Old Town
13 mins by bus to Pentagon; then 5-min train ride to DC
Four blocks to amenities, including Fresh Market, Safeway
Nearby services include bank, post office, & urgent care
Walk to Shirlington
Four miles to DCA & Pentagon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 Jason Ave have any available units?
3733 Jason Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3733 Jason Ave have?
Some of 3733 Jason Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 Jason Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3733 Jason Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 Jason Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 Jason Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3733 Jason Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3733 Jason Ave offers parking.
Does 3733 Jason Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3733 Jason Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 Jason Ave have a pool?
No, 3733 Jason Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3733 Jason Ave have accessible units?
No, 3733 Jason Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 Jason Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3733 Jason Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3733 Jason Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3733 Jason Ave has units with air conditioning.
