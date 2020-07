Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

RARE OPPORTUNITY - Adams model w/spectacular patio. Unit has been meticulously maintained by owner. Updated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Refinished HW floors, newer windows, stacked w/d. French doors lead from dining room to private patio w/gorgeous wooded views. Community pool, tennis and gym walk to Shirlington! Mins to DC! Owners plans to paint the entire unit for the new tenant. (Photos are from when the owners lived in the unit)