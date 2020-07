Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of the most private units in Parkfairfax, this secluded Lincoln-model unit has a spacious private patio surrounded by woods. Recently re-modeled with fresh carpet, granite counter tops, and newly re-tiled bathroom. Walk to Shirlington and enjoy direct access to the new 395 Express Lane for an easy commute into the District. Gas and water are included in the rent - you'll only pay electric.



(RLNE5818570)