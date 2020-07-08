All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 3623 GREENWAY PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
3623 GREENWAY PLACE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

3623 GREENWAY PLACE

3623 Greenway Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3623 Greenway Place, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Such a sweet location for a 2 bedroom/2 level townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac tree lined street/lane. Park at your front door. Traditional kitchen with gas range, disposer, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Just refinished hardwood floors. No one below you, but your laundry facilities. Beautiful verdant views from front and back. Double paned windows. Pet ok with refundable $500 deposit. Beautiful verdant views from front and back. Stroll over pedestrian bridge to Shirlington's restaurants, bars, grocery, bank, library and live and movie theatre, drug store, dry cleaner, hair salons, message, nails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE have any available units?
3623 GREENWAY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE have?
Some of 3623 GREENWAY PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 GREENWAY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3623 GREENWAY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 GREENWAY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 GREENWAY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE offer parking?
No, 3623 GREENWAY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 GREENWAY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE have a pool?
No, 3623 GREENWAY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3623 GREENWAY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 GREENWAY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 GREENWAY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 GREENWAY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University