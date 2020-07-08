3623 GREENWAY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

Such a sweet location for a 2 bedroom/2 level townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac tree lined street/lane. Park at your front door. Traditional kitchen with gas range, disposer, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Just refinished hardwood floors. No one below you, but your laundry facilities. Beautiful verdant views from front and back. Double paned windows. Pet ok with refundable $500 deposit. Beautiful verdant views from front and back. Stroll over pedestrian bridge to Shirlington's restaurants, bars, grocery, bank, library and live and movie theatre, drug store, dry cleaner, hair salons, message, nails.